Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Westlake Chemical (WLK) and Capstone Mining (CSFFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report issued on February 24, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.58, close to its 52-week high of $91.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westlake Chemical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.22.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Capstone Mining on February 24 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.25, close to its 52-week high of $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstone Mining with a $3.27 average price target.

