Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and SEMAFO (SEMFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold today and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 35.1% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, and Kinross Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.95.

SEMAFO (SEMFF)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on SEMAFO today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 75.7% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

SEMAFO has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

