Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Helmerich & Payne (HP), Propetro Holding (PUMP) and Select Energy Services (WTTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

In a report released today, John Watson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Helmerich & Payne, with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.67, close to its 52-week low of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Watson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -35.6% and a 17.4% success rate. Watson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as US Silica Holdings, Patterson-UTI, and Smart Sand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helmerich & Payne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.98, implying a 76.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

Piper Sandler analyst John Daniel maintained a Hold rating on Propetro Holding today and set a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Daniel is ranked #5975 out of 6217 analysts.

Propetro Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.88, which is an 87.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.25 price target.

Select Energy Services (WTTR)

In a report released today, Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Select Energy Services, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.62, close to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Macpherson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Core Laboratories.

Select Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.17.

