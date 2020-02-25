Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Black Stone Minerals (BSM) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Black Stone Minerals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.97, close to its 52-week low of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Martin Midstream.

Black Stone Minerals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.90, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.00 price target.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Hudbay Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.71, close to its 52-week low of $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hudbay Minerals with a $4.89 average price target, representing a 78.5% upside. In a report issued on February 21, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

