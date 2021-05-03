Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.27, close to its 52-week high of $172.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $175.67, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, implying a 200.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.11, close to its 52-week low of $68.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $134.00 average price target, representing an 88.1% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

