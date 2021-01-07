Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Regeneron (REGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report issued on October 30, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $470.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $681.73 average price target, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

