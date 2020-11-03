Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Esperion (ESPR) and Bruker (BRKR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Esperion (ESPR)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Hold rating on Esperion today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.99, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.1% and a 27.1% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $62.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bruker (BRKR)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Hold rating to Bruker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bruker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.