Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and AxoGen (AXGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $207.01, close to its 52-week low of $194.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $299.47 average price target, a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $267.00 price target.

AxoGen (AXGN)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.63, a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

