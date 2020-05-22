Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Agilent (A) and Amarin (AMRN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Agilent (A)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Agilent. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Agilent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.67.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Amarin. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.28, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

