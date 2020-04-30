Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Alkermes (ALKS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $251.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $272.20 average price target, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on United Therapeutics today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.88.

Alkermes (ALKS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.40, close to its 52-week low of $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.33, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.