Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), Regeneron (REGN) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Hold rating on Lemaitre Vascular today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.39, close to its 52-week high of $38.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lemaitre Vascular.

Regeneron (REGN)

Regeneron received a Hold rating and a $409.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $389.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Palatin Technologies, and Seres Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $405.00, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $413.00 price target.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis received a Hold rating and a C$3.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 44.6% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as iAnthus Capital Holdings, Curaleaf Holdings, and Columbia Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Hold with an average price target of $2.88, representing a 37.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold.

