Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Manulife Financial (MFC) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Manulife Financial, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Manulife Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.95.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released yesterday, Ignacio Cerezo from UBS maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR8.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerezo is ranked #6610 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.62, implying a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

