Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Bank of America (BAC) and American Homes (AMH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Bank of America (BAC)

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O’Connor maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.10, close to its 52-week low of $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Connor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 67.8% success rate. O’Connor covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50, which is a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

American Homes (AMH)

American Homes received a Hold rating and a $24.00 price target from Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Skidmore today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Skidmore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Skidmore covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Campus, Paramount Group, and Vornado Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Homes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.33.

