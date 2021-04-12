Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Express (AXP) and UBS Group AG (UBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Express (AXP)

In a report issued on April 9, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Express, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.78, close to its 52-week high of $151.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 66.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $137.00.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG on April 8 and set a price target of CHF17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #1705 out of 7431 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $16.72 average price target, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Independent Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF15.00 price target.

