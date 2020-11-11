Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and TMX Group (TMXXF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released today, Gabriel Dechaine from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.91, close to its 52-week high of $50.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dechaine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Dechaine covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Canadian Western Bank, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $48.36 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$61.00 price target.

TMX Group (TMXXF)

TMX Group received a Hold rating and a C$141.00 price target from National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Gloyn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and Alaris Royalty.

TMX Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.05, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$140.00 price target.

