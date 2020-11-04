Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Thomson Reuters (TRI) and Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.35, close to its 52-week high of $83.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thomson Reuters with a $85.24 average price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment yesterday and set a price target of C$10.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $8.07 average price target.

