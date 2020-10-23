Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Crown Castle (CCI) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow maintained a Hold rating on Crown Castle yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Luebchow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Luebchow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Iron Mountain, Uniti Group, and CyrusOne.

Crown Castle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.29, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

