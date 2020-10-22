Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Bok Financial (BOKF) and Northern (NTRS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Bok Financial (BOKF)

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Winter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Winter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Tristate Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bok Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $63.20, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Northern (NTRS)

In a report released today, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Northern, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Northern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.67, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

