Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on RealReal (REAL) and SpartanNash Co (SPTN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

RealReal (REAL)

In a report issued on June 3, Marvin Fong from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on RealReal. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, representing a 73.0% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

In a report issued on June 3, Peter Saleh from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on SpartanNash Co. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 74.7% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpartanNash Co is a Hold with an average price target of $19.50, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.