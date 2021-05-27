Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nordstrom (JWN) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager reiterated a Hold rating on Nordstrom on May 25 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $38.89 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.65, close to its 52-week high of $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on e.l.f. Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

