Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hershey Co (HSY) and Molson Coors (TAP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hershey Co (HSY)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co on April 30 and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $164.30, close to its 52-week high of $165.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Hain Celestial.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.22, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

Molson Coors (TAP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Molson Coors on April 30 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.95, close to its 52-week high of $56.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.10, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

