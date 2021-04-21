Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on AutoZone (AZO) and Procter & Gamble (PG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1482.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1514.11, close to its 52-week high of $1516.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 79.1% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1473.70.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble on April 19 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 77.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $149.89 average price target.

