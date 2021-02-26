Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Best Buy Co (BBY), L Brands (LB) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.18, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

L Brands (LB)

In a report released today, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on L Brands, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.46, close to its 52-week high of $57.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Canada Goose Holdings, and MYT Netherlands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $57.71 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Sanderson Farms, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $152.60, close to its 52-week high of $158.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Albertsons Companies, and TreeHouse Foods.

Sanderson Farms has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.20.

