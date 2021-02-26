Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Rocky Brands (RCKY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Rocky Brands (RCKY)

In a report issued on January 25, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Rocky Brands. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.71, close to its 52-week high of $42.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 72.9% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The the analyst consensus on Rocky Brands is currently a Hold rating.

