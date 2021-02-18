Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Camping World Holdings (CWH) and Foot Locker (FL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Camping World Holdings (CWH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Hold rating on Camping World Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.94, close to its 52-week high of $42.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, OneWater Marine, and Polaris.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camping World Holdings with a $45.50 average price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Hold rating on Foot Locker. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.84, close to its 52-week high of $52.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 72.8% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Columbia Sportswear, and Duluth Holdings.

Foot Locker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.79, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on February 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

