Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Fitbit (FIT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF109.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.28, close to its 52-week high of $121.80.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #2328 out of 6850 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.01, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fitbit (FIT)

In a report released yesterday, Jeffrey Rand from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Fitbit, with a price target of $7.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41.

The the analyst consensus on Fitbit is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FIT: