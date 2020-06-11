Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brown-Forman B (BF.B) and Dollarama (DLMAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.39, close to its 52-week high of $72.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 46.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown-Forman B is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $56.80, which is a -17.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Dollarama (DLMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama, with a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollarama is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.32, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

