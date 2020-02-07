Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Farmer Brothers Company (FARM), II-VI (IIVI) and Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.88, close to its 52-week low of $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #981 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmer Brothers Company is a Hold with an average price target of $12.00.

II-VI (IIVI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $39.70 average price target.

Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Lightpath Technologies, with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #520 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lightpath Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $0.75.

