Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Coherent (COHR) and Eastman Chemical (EMN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Coherent (COHR)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Coherent today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Coherent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.75, which is a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

In a report released today, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Eastman Chemical, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 55.0% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Element Solutions, and Venator Materials.

Eastman Chemical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.25, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.