Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Boeing (BA) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Boeing (BA)

In a report issued on January 3, Myles Walton from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.28, close to its 52-week low of $319.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Walton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Walton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Embraer SA.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $376.17, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $336.00 price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to Hold today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.98, close to its 52-week low of $70.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.2% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Dynamics, Transdigm Group, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spirit AeroSystems with a $93.88 average price target.

