Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) and Garrett Motion (GTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.36, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Garrett Motion (GTX)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Otis Worldwide.

Garrett Motion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.17, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

