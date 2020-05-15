Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 36.7% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Energy Services, Trican Well Service, and Gibson Energy.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.13.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis today and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.64, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aurora Cannabis with a $12.87 average price target, which is a 129.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

