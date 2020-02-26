Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Eaton (ETN) and TopBuild (BLD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eaton (ETN)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Eaton yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.08, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TopBuild (BLD)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on TopBuild yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TopBuild is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.00.

