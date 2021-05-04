Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) and Flowserve (FLS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Altra Industrial Motion, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.83, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altra Industrial Motion is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00.

Flowserve (FLS)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Hold rating to Flowserve yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.46, close to its 52-week high of $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 73.9% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Flowserve has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

