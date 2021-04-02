Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Gol Linhas (GOL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Gol Linhas (GOL)

Gol Linhas received a Hold rating and a $9.50 price target from Itau Unibanco analyst Itau Unibanco yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.60.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gol Linhas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.10, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

