Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on The Toro Company (TTC), Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Sprague Resources (SRLP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

The Toro Company (TTC)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on The Toro Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.64, close to its 52-week high of $103.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Toro Company with a $105.00 average price target.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.86, close to its 52-week high of $39.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Spirit Airlines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.41.

Sprague Resources (SRLP)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Sprague Resources. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The the analyst consensus on Sprague Resources is currently a Hold rating.

