Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Fluor (FLR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Fluor on January 28 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Tetra Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fluor is a Hold with an average price target of $16.25, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report issued on January 19, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

