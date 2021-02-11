Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Carrier Global (CARR) and NGL Energy Partners (NGL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Carrier Global (CARR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global on February 9 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.19, close to its 52-week high of $41.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 57.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Carrier Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.14, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NGL Energy Partners, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and TC Pipelines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGL Energy Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $2.50, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.