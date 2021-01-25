Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and Nordex (NRDXF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Supriya Subramanian from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.73, close to its 52-week high of $48.65.

Subramanian has an average return of 10.8% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Subramanian is ranked #1659 out of 7253 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.55, a -19.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR30.00 price target.

Nordex (NRDXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl maintained a Hold rating on Nordex today and set a price target of EUR21.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.79, equals to its 52-week high of $31.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Siemens AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.31.

