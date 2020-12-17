Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Aphria (APHA) and Wrap Technologies (WRAP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aphria (APHA)

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria to Hold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05, close to its 52-week high of $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aphria is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Wrap Technologies today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wrap Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

