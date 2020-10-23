Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Landstar System (LSTR) and Allegion (ALLE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Landstar System (LSTR)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.00, close to its 52-week high of $139.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $125.00 average price target, implying a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Allegion (ALLE)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Allegion, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 72.9% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Allegion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $104.00, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

