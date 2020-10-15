Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.93, close to its 52-week high of $108.58.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 62.6% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genuine Parts Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.60.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on United Airlines Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

United Airlines Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.29, which is a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

