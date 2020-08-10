Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lear (LEA), Albemarle (ALB) and Sealed Air (SEE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lear (LEA)

In a report released today, Itay Michaeli from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Lear, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Michaeli is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Michaeli covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $124.27 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Albemarle (ALB)

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $81.83, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Sealed Air (SEE)

In a report released today, Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.77, close to its 52-week high of $45.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Sealed Air has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.20, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

