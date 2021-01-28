Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Valero Energy (VLO) and CNX Resources (CNX) with bullish sentiments.

Valero Energy (VLO)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Valero Energy, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valero Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.14, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

CNX Resources (CNX)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on CNX Resources today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.64, close to its 52-week high of $14.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNX Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

