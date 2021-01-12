Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Entergy (ETR) with bullish sentiments.

Entergy (ETR)

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith reiterated a Buy rating on Entergy on December 16 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Consolidated Edison, and Ormat Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entergy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.60.

