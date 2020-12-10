Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Repsol (REPYY) and ENGIE SA (ENGIY) with bullish sentiments.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Repsol on December 8 and set a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6643 out of 7138 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.91.

ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA on December 8 and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Endesa, and EON SE.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ENGIE SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.72.

