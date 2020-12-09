Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Exxon Mobil (XOM) with bullish sentiments.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate reiterated a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil on October 2 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Leggate is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Leggate covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $44.44 average price target.

