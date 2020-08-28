Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Portland GE (POR), Parsley Energy (PE) and TransAlta (TAC) with bullish sentiments.

Portland GE (POR)

Portland GE received a Buy rating from SWS Res analyst SWS Res on August 26. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.21, close to its 52-week low of $36.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portland GE is a Hold with an average price target of $42.75, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TransAlta (TAC)

In a report issued on August 17, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta, with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and AltaGas.

TransAlta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.98, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

