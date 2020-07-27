Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Exelon (EXC) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on July 23 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $119.60 average price target, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exelon (EXC)

In a report issued on July 23, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelon, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EXC: