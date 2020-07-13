Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Continental Resources (CLR) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.00, representing a 25.3% upside. In a report issued on June 29, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

Continental Resources (CLR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Resources with a $16.73 average price target.

